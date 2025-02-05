Congress MP Slams Modi's Silence on US Deportation of Indians

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has voiced concerns over the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the deportation of Indians from the United States. Tagore described the treatment of deportees, reportedly being sent back on military planes and restrained, as 'shocking and shameful'.

Referencing past diplomatic tensions, Pawan Khera highlighted how India previously responded to the mistreatment of diplomat Devyani Khobragade in 2013, with the government taking a defiant stance against US actions. He emphasized the need for a similar assertive response in the current scenario.

A US Embassy spokesperson stated that while details couldn't be disclosed, the enforcement of border and immigration laws is being pursued rigorously, with a focus on sending a 'clear message' about the risks of illegal migration. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs assured it would facilitate the return of Indian nationals abroad without proper documentation.

