DeepSeek Faces Global Scrutiny Over Data Privacy Concerns

In a significant development, South Korea's Personal Information Commission has announced that DeepSeek has agreed to halt further downloads of its AI Chatbot, following revelations of non-compliance with personal data protection regulations, according to reports by Al Jazeera. The suspension led to the removal of DeepSeek's R1 from local versions of Apple's App Store and Google Play.

Despite the suspension, the app remains accessible to users who have already downloaded it. The commission advised DeepSeek to temporarily pause its service to address these regulatory shortcomings, aiming to prevent any further spread of public concern, Al Jazeera reported.

This comes on the heels of the Commission's written request to DeepSeek last month for detailed explanations of its data management processes. Additionally, South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has temporarily banned the use of DeepSeek by its employees, citing security issues. Meanwhile, global scrutiny over DeepSeek's practices is intensifying, with countries like Australia, Taiwan, and possibly the U.S., considering or having already implemented bans on governmental use of the app.

In Europe, Italy's data protection agency has ordered limitations on processing Italian users' data until further clarity on data management practices is provided. DeepSeek had recently gained attention for developing the R1 chatbot at significantly lower costs than tech giants like Google and OpenAI, spending less than USD 6 million on computing resources. Some experts, however, speculate that the startup has access to more advanced technologies and funding than it publicly admits.

