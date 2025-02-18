Left Menu

India and Qatar Forge Strategic Partnership Amid High-Level Talks

During a two-day visit to India, Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister JP Nadda. The visit culminated in a strategic partnership agreement aimed at enhancing collaborations in trade, energy, innovation, and cultural exchanges.

Vice President Dhankhar, Union Minister Nadda met with Amir of the State of Qatar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister JP Nadda convened with Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, during his official two-day visit to India. The Amir had earlier engaged in substantive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, a venue known for hosting top-level diplomatic interactions.

Leading his team of proficient ministers including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Modi spearheaded discussions that highlighted a mutual ambition to bolster India-Qatar relations. A significant outcome of these high-stakes meetings was the signing of an agreement to raise bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, focusing on diverse sectors such as trade, energy, and technology.

The discussions also resulted in several memorandums of understanding, covering areas from food security to technological innovation. The diplomatic engagement was further solidified with a revised pact to curb double taxation and prevent fiscal evasion, underscoring the economic dimension of their partnership. The visit commenced with a ceremonial welcome for the Amir at Rashtrapati Bhavan, reflecting the robust diplomatic rapport between the two nations.

