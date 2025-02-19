Israel Eases Global Business Access with Bilingual Incorporation Certificates

In a significant move to bolster Israel's global business relations, the Israel Corporations Authority is launching a new service offering bilingual certificates of incorporation. This strategic initiative, effective immediately, aims to streamline the process for Israeli companies entering or expanding in international markets.

The introduction of English alongside Hebrew in incorporation documents addresses the escalating need for easily accessible and official translations, facilitating smoother transactions and negotiations with foreign partners and investors. This bilingual approach is set to boost reliability and speed in business processes, ultimately aiding in global expansion strategies.

Commenting on the development, the Authority emphasized that the service enhances Israel's engagement with the international community, positioning it as a magnet for investments and entrepreneurship on the world stage. The change underscores the nation's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment that meets global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)