GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit 2023: Shaping the Future of Healthcare

The much-anticipated 10th edition of the GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit recently wrapped up in Dubai at the esteemed Movenpick Grand Al Bustan, attracting over 650 experts, including government officials and industry leaders. The summit, held from February 17-21, delved into critical regulatory topics, drug safety, and procurement strategies.

In her keynote address, Dr. Ruqaya Al Bastaki of the Emirates Drug Establishment emphasized the redefining regulatory landscape in the UAE. Meanwhile, Dr. Mona Al Moussli and Dr. Najiba Al Shezawy highlighted the importance of such forums for navigating regulatory updates and driving healthcare innovation across the region.

Significant participation from regulatory bodies, including the Ministry of Health entities from across the GCC and beyond, underscored the summit's role as a premier gathering for regulatory affairs professionals. The event successfully fostered dialogue, insights, and networking, reinforcing its stature as a transformative platform in the pharmaceutical sector.

