Trump's Vision: Permanent Ban on Sex Changes for Minors and Strengthening National Defense
US President Donald Trump urged Congress to enact a permanent ban on sex changes for minors while emphasizing the removal of 'wokeness.' He called for funding a 'golden dome missile defense shield' and revitalizing the American shipbuilding industry. Trump criticized the Biden administration's economic policies and highlighted recent anti-terrorism achievements.
- Country:
- United States
US President Donald Trump has issued an urgent appeal to Congress, advocating for a bill that would permanently ban and criminalize sex changes for minors. Emphasizing the administration's efforts to remove 'wokeness' from schools, military, and society, Trump described the ideology as problematic.
During a joint session of Congress, Trump highlighted the need for a cutting-edge 'golden dome missile defense shield,' urging Congress to fund it to protect the nation. He referenced similar systems in countries like Israel, stressing the importance of made-in-America technology to fortify national security.
Furthermore, Trump announced plans to revive the American shipbuilding industry, promising new tax incentives and the creation of a White House office dedicated to this cause. Criticizing the Biden administration's handling of the economy, he vowed to reverse inflation and restore affordability, highlighting recent successes in combating terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia's Central Bank Makes Historic Rate Cut Amid Cooling Inflation
Costa Coffee Boosts Wages Amid Inflation Dynamics
Inflation Fears and Fed Policies Amid Trump's Trade Strategies
Fed Navigates Inflation Risks Amid Trump's Trade Policy Shifts
Bank of Mexico Adjusts Economic Forecast and Inflation Targets