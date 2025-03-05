Trump's Vision: Permanent Ban on Sex Changes for Minors and Strengthening National Defense

US President Donald Trump has issued an urgent appeal to Congress, advocating for a bill that would permanently ban and criminalize sex changes for minors. Emphasizing the administration's efforts to remove 'wokeness' from schools, military, and society, Trump described the ideology as problematic.

During a joint session of Congress, Trump highlighted the need for a cutting-edge 'golden dome missile defense shield,' urging Congress to fund it to protect the nation. He referenced similar systems in countries like Israel, stressing the importance of made-in-America technology to fortify national security.

Furthermore, Trump announced plans to revive the American shipbuilding industry, promising new tax incentives and the creation of a White House office dedicated to this cause. Criticizing the Biden administration's handling of the economy, he vowed to reverse inflation and restore affordability, highlighting recent successes in combating terrorism.

