Left Menu

Emirati Children's Day: Building Future Leaders Through Cultural Heritage and Family Support

On Emirati Children's Day, UAE leaders emphasize the importance of nurturing children's potential, reinforcing cultural identity, and promoting community and family partnership to prepare them as future leaders. Initiatives focus on creating supportive environments for education, care, and cultural engagement to ensure national prosperity and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:26 IST
Emirati Children's Day: Building Future Leaders Through Cultural Heritage and Family Support
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 15 (ANI/WAM): Emirati Children's Day sees national leaders, including Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reaffirming their commitment to fostering a supportive social and educational environment for children. This commitment aims to empower young Emiratis to become future leaders by enhancing their growth and skills development.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the significance of investing in children as a catalyst for national advancement. He emphasized creating an environment that guarantees children's rights while fostering their cultural identity and sense of belonging. Furthermore, the 'Year of Community' initiative underlines the integration of best practices to prioritize children's development.

Sheikha Mariam bin Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the shared responsibility of cultivating a generation confident in their identity and equipped to lead with innovation. Hajer Al Thehli and Sana Suhail echoed these sentiments, stressing family and community roles in building a solid national identity while ensuring equal educational opportunities for all children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025