Emirati Children's Day: Building Future Leaders Through Cultural Heritage and Family Support

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 15 (ANI/WAM): Emirati Children's Day sees national leaders, including Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reaffirming their commitment to fostering a supportive social and educational environment for children. This commitment aims to empower young Emiratis to become future leaders by enhancing their growth and skills development.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the significance of investing in children as a catalyst for national advancement. He emphasized creating an environment that guarantees children's rights while fostering their cultural identity and sense of belonging. Furthermore, the 'Year of Community' initiative underlines the integration of best practices to prioritize children's development.

Sheikha Mariam bin Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the shared responsibility of cultivating a generation confident in their identity and equipped to lead with innovation. Hajer Al Thehli and Sana Suhail echoed these sentiments, stressing family and community roles in building a solid national identity while ensuring equal educational opportunities for all children.

