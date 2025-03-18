Left Menu

Israel Intensifies Military Actions as Hamas Rejects Ceasefire Terms

Israel escalates military operations in Gaza after Hamas dismisses ceasefire offers and refuses to release hostages. Israeli leadership emphasizes military strength following failed diplomatic efforts, highlighting determination to dismantle Hamas' control. Renewed IDF strikes aim to change Hamas' stance or prepare for further conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:44 IST
Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Israel has intensified its military operations against Hamas in Gaza, reacting forcefully after the Islamist movement refused to accept numerous ceasefire propositions and release Israeli hostages. The directive, driven by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, underscores the mounting tensions following the breakdown of diplomatic initiatives steered by U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and others.

The Israeli government, in a resolute tone, communicated its intent to ramp up military efforts against Hamas. Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, defended the aggressive stance. He stated, "Diplomacy has hit a dead end. Although America proposed several continuations of ceasefire, Israel agreed, but Hamas opposed firmly. Our aim is to ensure the return of our hostages and dismantle Hamas governance in Gaza."

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Azar remarked, "Should Hamas persist in its power hold and hostage retention while dismissing U.S. proposals, severe repercussions are inevitable. Our reinforced military actions are intended to alter Hamas' intransigence or pave the way for its defeat." The ambassador pointed out efforts to retrieve remaining hostages, revealing, "We have successfully rescued 195 hostages from a total of 245. Yet, 59 remain, and our resolve is steadfast. If coercion replaces diplomacy, then military responses are justified." He further accused Hamas of exploiting hostages to solidify its Gaza grip, mentioning international resistance to Hamas' tactics.

Following the political mandate, comprehensive airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted Hamas installations across Gaza. The Prime Minister's Office, in a message shared on X, underlined, "The IDF is currently targeting Hamas terror organization activities throughout the Gaza Strip, aligning with war goals as determined by our political hierarchy and ensuring all hostages' release, alive or deceased."

(With inputs from agencies.)

