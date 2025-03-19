Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Lauds PM Modi's Diplomatic Approach to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, emphasizing India's historical role in peacekeeping. As global talks commence, Tharoor underscores the complexity of the peace process and highlights India's potential contribution if invited, amid recent US-Russia ceasefire discussions.

Updated: 19-03-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:02 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on diplomacy in addressing the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Tharoor highlighted Modi's consistent call for peaceful solutions, referencing his notable statement in Samarkand: 'This is not an era of war, and solutions have been found peacefully.'

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Tharoor elaborated on the intricate nature of the peace process. He stressed that involving all stakeholders, including Ukraine and neighboring European countries, is essential in negotiations. 'A peace process is more complex than just two leaders talking,' he stated.

Tharoor also acknowledged the potential role India could play in the peace proceedings, harking back to its robust history of peacekeeping. While India's involvement hinges on an official invitation, Tharoor emphasized India's longstanding commitment to international peace efforts, citing past diplomatic successes in Korea, Vietnam, and other global conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

