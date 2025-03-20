US Reaffirms Support for Tibetan Rights in Historic Letter

In a significant diplomatic gesture, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed America's steadfast support for Tibetan rights in a letter to Sikyong Penpa Tsering, President-in-exile of Tibet. As stated by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Rubio's message underscores the United States' ongoing dedication to promoting the fundamental liberties and human rights of Tibetans.

During the ninth session of the Tibetan parliament, Sikyong Tsering hailed Rubio's letter as a historic gesture marking unwavering US support for the Tibetan cause. The CTA emphasized the strengthened ties between the United States government and the Tibetan people, signaling a robust awareness of the challenges faced by Tibetans.

Additionally, Sikyong expressed gratitude to the 16th Kashag, the Office of Tibet in Washington, DC, and other organizations for their relentless efforts in preserving Tibetan culture, language, and religious traditions. Despite the halt of USAID aid, Rubio has committed to defending Tibetan human rights and cultural identity, highlighting a firm bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)