US Reaffirms Support for Tibetan Rights in Historic Letter
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated America's commitment to Tibetan rights in a letter to Tibetan President in-exile, Sikyong Penpa Tsering. The letter symbolizes the US's unflagging support for Tibetan human rights, culture, and heritage amidst the suspension of some aid programs, underscoring a durable alliance.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic gesture, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed America's steadfast support for Tibetan rights in a letter to Sikyong Penpa Tsering, President-in-exile of Tibet. As stated by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Rubio's message underscores the United States' ongoing dedication to promoting the fundamental liberties and human rights of Tibetans.
During the ninth session of the Tibetan parliament, Sikyong Tsering hailed Rubio's letter as a historic gesture marking unwavering US support for the Tibetan cause. The CTA emphasized the strengthened ties between the United States government and the Tibetan people, signaling a robust awareness of the challenges faced by Tibetans.
Additionally, Sikyong expressed gratitude to the 16th Kashag, the Office of Tibet in Washington, DC, and other organizations for their relentless efforts in preserving Tibetan culture, language, and religious traditions. Despite the halt of USAID aid, Rubio has committed to defending Tibetan human rights and cultural identity, highlighting a firm bilateral relationship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
