Putin Calls for Enhanced Russian Business Engagement with BRICS
Russian President Vladimir Putin urges Russian businesses to engage more actively in BRICS projects, highlighting the group's economic potential. At the RSPP Congress, he emphasized strengthening ties with BRICS for sustainable global growth, encouraging collaboration in energy, finance, and industrial sectors, exploring national currency settlements, and enhancing transport networks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has advocated for heightened involvement of Russian businesses in BRICS-related initiatives, underlining the economic prowess of the alliance, as reported by TV BRICS. During his address at the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), Putin underscored the necessity of bolstering connections with BRICS members to fuel enduring economic progress. The presidential remarks were made available on the Russian President's official site.
TV BRICS reported an impressive 4.9 percent increase in the GDP of BRICS countries for 2024. Putin projected stable economic growth worldwide and anticipated BRICS playing a pivotal role in perpetuating this momentum. He remarked that sustained development within the group is essential for this positive trajectory, underscoring international cooperation.
The Russian leader called upon local enterprises to maximize opportunities within BRICS, including forging alliances with both current and prospective member states, as TV BRICS highlighted. Putin expressed his expectations of Russian business's proactive participation in collaboration with BRICS partners.
Highlighting BRICS' growing clout in global economic dynamics, Putin promoted deeper involvement in joint ventures. Russia has intensified its engagement across several sectors with BRICS nations, notably in energy, finance, and industry. Key topics among member states include transitioning to national currency settlements, introducing a unified payment system, and enhancing transport corridors.
The alliance, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, aims to explore avenues for increased trade and investment among its constituents. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
