Left Menu

Israel Recognizes New Communities in Revolutionary Move for Judea and Samaria

Israel's Cabinet has formally recognized 13 neighborhoods in Judea and Samaria as independent communities, paving the way for direct government funding and services. This decision aligns with efforts toward sovereignty in the region, overcoming past limitations of being part of larger 'mother communities.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:46 IST
Israel Recognizes New Communities in Revolutionary Move for Judea and Samaria
Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a landmark decision, Israel's Cabinet has voted to officially recognize 13 neighborhoods in Judea and Samaria as independent communities. This pivotal move allows these areas to receive direct government funding and municipal services previously inaccessible due to their status as part of larger 'mother communities.'

Spread across the Binyamin, Samaria, Gush Etzion, Megilot, and Jordan Valley regional councils, these newly designated villages are home to thousands. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the architect of this initiative, views this decision as a step toward actual sovereignty in the region, aiming to normalize and regulate settlement activities.

The decision has sparked discussions about extending Israeli law to Area C, where these communities reside. Area C, which constitutes 60 percent of Judea and Samaria, is under Israeli administrative and security control. Jewish community leaders hope for U.S. involvement to further this agenda, as diplomatic efforts continue in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025