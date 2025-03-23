Israel Recognizes New Communities in Revolutionary Move for Judea and Samaria

In a landmark decision, Israel's Cabinet has voted to officially recognize 13 neighborhoods in Judea and Samaria as independent communities. This pivotal move allows these areas to receive direct government funding and municipal services previously inaccessible due to their status as part of larger 'mother communities.'

Spread across the Binyamin, Samaria, Gush Etzion, Megilot, and Jordan Valley regional councils, these newly designated villages are home to thousands. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the architect of this initiative, views this decision as a step toward actual sovereignty in the region, aiming to normalize and regulate settlement activities.

The decision has sparked discussions about extending Israeli law to Area C, where these communities reside. Area C, which constitutes 60 percent of Judea and Samaria, is under Israeli administrative and security control. Jewish community leaders hope for U.S. involvement to further this agenda, as diplomatic efforts continue in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)