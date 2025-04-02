EU and India Unite Amid US Climate Policy Retreat

Amid the United States withdrawing from ambitious global climate commitments, the European Union sees a critical opportunity to partner more closely with India. Leaders from the EU stress the importance of unity in confronting global climate issues, urging collaboration to find viable solutions.

In preparation for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) scheduled in Brazil, EU climate envoys have convened in India. German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann expressed the urgency of developing shared strategies, acknowledging existing overlaps and potential disagreements to strategically address climate concerns.

Despite global uncertainty, the EU affirms its dedication to cooperation. The recent climate talk organized by the German embassy highlighted the mutual benefits of EU-India partnership in clean energy and innovation, emphasizing on collaborative efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth and advance renewable energy pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)