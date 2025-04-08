US Trade Representative Defends Tariffs Amid Global Trade Tensions

In a spirited defense before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stood by the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs on numerous countries. Under intense scrutiny from Senator Ron Wyden, Greer articulated the need for tariffs as a response to the growing trade deficit.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Greer noted that the US has lost 5 million manufacturing jobs and 90,000 factories since 1994, with the trade deficit in goods reaching a historic $1.2 trillion in 2024. He explained the administration's stance: the tariffs aim to rectify non-reciprocal trading practices and reduce the deficit.

Greer cited examples of trade disparities, such as unfair tariffs on ethanol and agricultural goods by the European Union and Brazil. The representative expressed optimism, noting several countries, including Argentina, Vietnam, and India, have signaled willingness to adjust their trade policies in response. Greer affirmed these steps as indicators of a positive shift towards economic balance and job growth in the US.

