U.S. Arms Sale to Taiwan: On the Brink of Approval
Taiwan's Defence Minister, Wellington Koo, announced that the next U.S. arms sale package, valued at $14 billion, is nearing approval. Despite potential impacts from the upcoming Trump-Xi meeting, Taiwan received a guarantee letter from the U.S. indicating the deal remains on track.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's Defence Minister, Wellington Koo, confirmed receipt of a U.S. letter guaranteeing the next arms sale package, soothing concerns amidst geopolitical tensions. The $14 billion deal, featuring advanced interceptor missiles, awaits approval from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump's initial plan to discuss the sale during an April trip to China was delayed due to the Iran conflict. His visit now rescheduled for May 14-15, may influence the arms discussion, given China's objection to U.S. arms deals with Taiwan, which it views as its own territory.
Koo emphasized steady communication with the U.S., asserting Taiwan's preparedness for the arms package. Meanwhile, China's demands to halt U.S. arms sales to Taipei continue, underscoring the strategic importance of Taiwan's defense capabilities amidst rising Chinese military exercises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Taiwan
- U.S.
- arms sale
- China
- Trump
- Koo
- defense
- interceptor missiles
- Washington
- Xi Jinping
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