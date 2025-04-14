China's Export Freeze: Tariff Tensions Put a Halt to Cargo Ships

China's key economic channels, including major ports and trade-centric provinces, are witnessing early repercussions of the ongoing US-China tariff conflict. Correspondents at Radio Free Asia report a drastic decrease in cargo ships departing for the US from the vibrant ports of Shanghai and Guangdong. Trade hubs within the nation, crucial to China's export-driven economy, are likewise experiencing significant slowdowns.

Business insiders reveal burgeoning stacks of shipping containers at Shanghai and Guangdong ports due to missed US-bound shipment deadlines. Goods destined for the US now languish in storage, while Zhejiang and Guangdong, pivotal in China's export landscape for 2024, face production halts, as Radio Free Asia highlights.

The escalation continued Wednesday with President Trump's announcement of an increased 125% reciprocal tariff on Chinese goods, immediately effective. The White House specified the cumulative tariffs total 145% after incorporating previous levies related to the fentanyl trade. This tariff tug-of-war began when Trump implemented an initial tariff in response to China's involvement in the deadly opioid trade, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

Reports describe previous frenzied activities at Shanghai's Yangshan and Waigaoqiao terminals where shipments raced against time to avoid new tariffs, similar pressures observed at Shenzhen's Yantian terminal. As the ongoing tension stirs profound economic ripples, local entrepreneur Qian, currently in Shanghai, depicts the dramatic shift in port operations, underlining the gravity of the trade standoff, according to Radio Free Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)