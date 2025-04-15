India Dismisses Pakistan's Criticism of Waqf Amendment Act as Baseless

In a firm rebuttal, India has dismissed Pakistan's remarks regarding the Waqf Amendment Act as unfounded. The Ministry of External Affairs, through spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, asserted that the issue pertains solely to India and advised Pakistan to address its own challenges concerning minority rights.

The legislation, recently endorsed by the Indian Parliament and approved by President Droupadi Murmu, seeks to advance the governance of Waqf properties in India. It aims to improve efficiency through enhanced registration processes and expanded use of technology, marking a significant step toward transparency and accountability.

The Waqf Amendment Act is designed to create a secular, transparent, and accountable framework for Waqf administration, distinguishing its regulatory nature from religious management. It introduces measures for better governance, empowerment of stakeholders, and protection of public interest, thereby setting a progressive standard for Waqf oversight in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)