Left Menu

Financial Warfare: Uyghurs Stripped of Autonomy Under CCP

Rushan Abbas of the World Uyghur Congress highlights China's financial repression of Uyghurs as part of its systemic persecution. Uyghurs face property seizures, monitored transactions, and forced labor. The CCP's economic tactics aim to control and erase Uyghur identity in East Turkistan, framing exploitation as development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:03 IST
Financial Warfare: Uyghurs Stripped of Autonomy Under CCP
Rushan Abbas, Executive Director of Campaign for Uyghurs (Photo: X@RushanAbbas). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rushan Abbas, a leading figure in the World Uyghur Congress, delivered a powerful speech at the Human Rights Foundation, drawing attention to China's strategic use of financial repression to stifle the Uyghur population. Abbas spotlighted how the Chinese Communist Party's economic policies effectively serve as tools of persecution, describing them as "a devastating financial dimension to the genocide Uyghurs are facing," as reported by the World Uyghur Congress.

She outlined the dire economic tactics including the arbitrary seizure of property, freezing of bank accounts, and deprivation of economic opportunities faced by the Uyghurs. "This is not just discrimination--it is financial warfare," she declared. Uyghur professionals, ranging from academics to farmers, are particularly targeted. Abbas pointed to an alarming 50-fold surge in land transfers from 2001 to 2021, which uprooted a multitude of Uyghur farmers, transferring control to the state.

The re-registration of properties has become a coerced requirement for homeowners, often impossible for those detained in camps, resulting in homes being taken over by Han Chinese settlers. These policies push Uyghurs into the state's "Poverty Alleviation Program"—described as a facade for forced labor by Abbas and human rights advocate Adrian Zenz. Under constant surveillance, Uyghurs are moved to exploitative factory roles without any freedom to decline. "Every bank transaction is monitored, every app tracked," Abbas warned, portraying East Turkistan as a police state where financial repression is a key tactic to silence dissent and erase Uyghur identity. She starkly concluded, "This is modern-day slavery in the guise of development."

The systematic policies of the Chinese government, from mass surveillance to forced labor and cultural erasure, illustrate its deep-rooted endeavor to displace Uyghurs, seize their properties, and strip away economic freedoms. Millions are detained, constantly watched, and face religious persecution, all under the CCP's strategy to erase and assimilate their identity into the Han Chinese mainstream, as observed by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025