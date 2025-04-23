Left Menu

Arab World Unites: Condemnation Mounts Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, the Arab world, including influential nations like Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, has strongly condemned the violence. They have collectively emphasized solidarity with India, rejecting any form of terrorism, and stressed the need for global unity to combat such threats.

Security Forces patrolling in Anantnag (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Arab world has presented a unified front, condemning the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which has left significant casualties and targeted unsuspecting tourists. On Wednesday, Kuwait's Crown Prince, Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, offered condolences to India's President Droupadi Murmu for the tragic loss of life.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry issued a statement aligning with Kuwait's sentiments, affirming its stance against violence and extremism. The Ministry extended heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and expressed solidarity with the Indian government and its people.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia, both nations reiterated their condemnation of the Pahalgam attack. They underscored the lack of justification for terrorism in any form. Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs joined in denouncing the attack, highlighting its opposition to any acts undermining international stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

