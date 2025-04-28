Left Menu

India- France Ink Deal for Navy's Rafale Jets: A Strategic Boost

India and France have signed an agreement to procure 26 Rafale aircraft for the Indian Navy, including training and technological transfer, expected to boost local manufacturing and generate employment. This move aligns with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming for technological self-reliance and enhanced joint operational capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:55 IST
India- France Ink Deal for Navy's Rafale Jets: A Strategic Boost
Indian and French sides exchange signed copies of the agreement (Image/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and France have concluded an Inter-Governmental Agreement for the acquisition of 26 Rafale aircraft for the Indian Navy. This deal includes numerous elements such as training, a simulator, associated equipment, and performance-based logistics, aiming to bolster the Indian Navy's maritime strength.

The agreement was signed by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and France's Minister of Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu. The exchange of agreement documents took place at Nausena Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, signaling a major collaboration effort.

Aligning with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the deal includes crucial technology transfer provisions to foster weapon integration and maintenance within India, potentially creating thousands of jobs while establishing vital infrastructure. This strategic move is set to enhance joint operational capability, facilitating seamless integration with the Indian Air Force's existing Rafale fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025