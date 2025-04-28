India- France Ink Deal for Navy's Rafale Jets: A Strategic Boost

India and France have concluded an Inter-Governmental Agreement for the acquisition of 26 Rafale aircraft for the Indian Navy. This deal includes numerous elements such as training, a simulator, associated equipment, and performance-based logistics, aiming to bolster the Indian Navy's maritime strength.

The agreement was signed by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and France's Minister of Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu. The exchange of agreement documents took place at Nausena Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, signaling a major collaboration effort.

Aligning with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the deal includes crucial technology transfer provisions to foster weapon integration and maintenance within India, potentially creating thousands of jobs while establishing vital infrastructure. This strategic move is set to enhance joint operational capability, facilitating seamless integration with the Indian Air Force's existing Rafale fleet.

