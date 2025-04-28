Left Menu

Putin's Ceasefire Call Amid Somber Anniversary Commemoration

President Putin declared a three-day ceasefire in the conflict with Ukraine to honor the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The Kremlin urges Ukraine to reciprocate, stressing humanitarian motives. Previous ceasefire proposals were turned down, with tensions remaining high, as President Trump casts doubt on immediate peace prospects.

  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a three-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, set to coincide with the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The Kremlin has urged Kyiv to mirror this gesture, emphasizing that the ceasefire is motivated by humanitarian concerns and will take place from May 8 to May 11, adhering strictly to Moscow time.

The ceasefire was timed to honor the historic juncture marked by the defeat of Nazi Germany, remembered as the Great Patriotic War in Russia. While Russia has rejected a previous proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, this shortened truce follows Moscow's continued willingness for peace talks aimed at resolving the crisis and improving international relations.

Despite these peaceful overtures, the Kremlin has warned of proportionate responses to any violations by Ukrainian forces. Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed skepticism regarding Putin's intentions to conclude the three-year conflict, hinting at potential further sanctions against Russia amidst ongoing aerial assaults on Ukrainian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

