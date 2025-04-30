Pakistan Points Fingers at India Amid Escalating Tensions Over Pahalgam Attack

Amidst growing international scrutiny, Pakistan has made serious allegations against India following the recent Pahalgam incident that resulted in 26 fatalities. In a move perceived as a diversion from its own struggles with terrorism, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, claimed they have 'credible intelligence' indicating an imminent Indian military operation within the next 24-36 hours.

Tarar took to the social media platform X, stating, 'Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident.' He criticized India's purported role as a regional arbiter, calling for reason over aggression, warning of the severe ramifications these actions could have on the broader region.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, informed the National Assembly that it was Pakistani intervention that allegedly led to the exclusion of the resistance forum (TRF) from the UNSC's statement on the incident, indicating Pakistan's controversial ties to terror networks. In response to the unrest, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif communicated with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, advocating for an impartial probe into the attack while pledging Pakistan's commitment to peace yet readiness to defend its sovereignty.

