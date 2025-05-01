Strengthening Bonds: Angolan President's Historic Visit to India

Joao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco, the President of Angola, is set to visit India from May 1 to 4, following an invitation by President Droupadi Murmu, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday. President Laurenco is bringing with him a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, business representatives, and media personnel.

The Angolan leader will be honored with a ceremonial reception, have an audience with the Indian President, and partake in both restricted and delegation-level discussions with the Prime Minister. A major agenda item includes addressing key business concerns shared by both nations. The visit is expected to culminate in the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in diverse fields such as traditional medicine, agriculture, and cultural exchange.

Diplomatic relations between India and Angola were formally established in 1985, with 2023 marking the 40th anniversary of these ties. Highlighting the longstanding relations, past notable interactions include Angola's Vice President Manuel Vicente's participation in the 3rd India-Africa Summit in 2015 and President Laurenco's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2018 BRICS Summit. Angola will serve as the Chair of the African Union in 2025, further enhancing its regional influence.

