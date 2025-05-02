Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel Launches Airstrikes in Syria Amid Druze-Sunni Clashes

Israel conducted airstrikes near the Syrian presidential compound in Damascus, warning President Ahmed al-Sharaa amid ongoing sectarian violence between Druze and Sunnis. Calls for Israeli intervention intensify as Druze leaders urge action to protect co-religionists. Meanwhile, the State Department condemns violence targeting the Druze community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:26 IST
Israeli strikes in Syria (Representative Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel confirmed new airstrikes on Friday morning near the Syrian presidential compound in Damascus. The strikes serve as a stark warning to President Ahmed al-Sharaa, with violence intensifying between Druze and Sunni communities. At least 22 Druze have been killed in the recent clashes.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce condemned the violence in a statement, deploring the targeting of Druze in Syria. The recent airstrikes follow Wednesday's warning attacks by Israel, as tensions continue to rise.

Calls for Israeli intervention have gained momentum, particularly from the country's Druze community. At a Memorial Day ceremony, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif highlighted the plight of Druze villages under attack near Damascus, urging the government to act. Local leaders, such as Wael Mugrabi, emphasize the need for immediate military action in southern Syria to protect the Druze.

Concerns extend beyond immediate threats, with references to the broader geopolitical aspirations of regional actors. Thousands of Druze clerics recently visited Israel, reflecting the community's deep ties to the region. However, the Israeli government's response remains cautious as it navigates complex regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

