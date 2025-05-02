Escalating Tensions: Israel Launches Airstrikes in Syria Amid Druze-Sunni Clashes

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel confirmed new airstrikes on Friday morning near the Syrian presidential compound in Damascus. The strikes serve as a stark warning to President Ahmed al-Sharaa, with violence intensifying between Druze and Sunni communities. At least 22 Druze have been killed in the recent clashes.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce condemned the violence in a statement, deploring the targeting of Druze in Syria. The recent airstrikes follow Wednesday's warning attacks by Israel, as tensions continue to rise.

Calls for Israeli intervention have gained momentum, particularly from the country's Druze community. At a Memorial Day ceremony, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif highlighted the plight of Druze villages under attack near Damascus, urging the government to act. Local leaders, such as Wael Mugrabi, emphasize the need for immediate military action in southern Syria to protect the Druze.

Concerns extend beyond immediate threats, with references to the broader geopolitical aspirations of regional actors. Thousands of Druze clerics recently visited Israel, reflecting the community's deep ties to the region. However, the Israeli government's response remains cautious as it navigates complex regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)