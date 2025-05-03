Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Missile Tests Heighten India-Pakistan Conflict

Pakistan's planned ballistic missile tests near the India-Pakistan border are raising tension levels. Since a terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians, hostilities have surged, with daily gunfire exchanges. India's countermeasures and Pakistan's missile threats exacerbate the fragile relationship, risking further escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:08 IST
Pakistani military personnel stand beside a Shaheen III surface-to-surface ballistic missile (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Pakistan's anticipated testing of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles this week has intensified tensions with India, with New Delhi viewing it as a 'reckless act of provocation'. Hostilities soared after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, marked by daily gunfire incidents along the Line of Control and the International Border.

In response to the attack, India has implemented several diplomatic measures, including suspension of visas for Pakistani nationals, cutting staff at the Pakistani High Commission, and shutting the Attari border. In a show of defiance, Pakistan has issued NOTAMs threatening missile launches in the area, perceived as attempts to showcase military might.

According to sources speaking to ANI, this potential missile test is seen in New Delhi as a 'reckless provocation' and a 'dangerous escalation of hostility.' Despite issuing several notices, no actual missile firings were observed, raising concerns that these repeated threats are merely attempts to heighten tensions at a volatile time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

