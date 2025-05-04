Left Menu

BX2025: Transforming Policies with Behavioral Science in Abu Dhabi

BX2025 debuts in the MENA region, gathering over 500 leaders to explore behavioral science's impact on policies and society. Hosted by the UAE under Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's patronage, the event features speeches from global experts, focusing on sustainable development and human behavior insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:41 IST
BX2025: Transforming Policies with Behavioral Science in Abu Dhabi
Behavioral Exchange 2025 (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi gears up for the inaugural Behavioral Exchange (BX2025) conference in the MENA region, a significant event slated to bring together over 500 distinguished leaders and experts to explore the transformative impacts of behavioral science on policy and society. Scheduled for April 30th to May 1st, the conference enjoys the patronage of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Organized by the Behavioral Science Group, a unit within the UAE Government, in collaboration with the Behavioral Insights Team and NYU Abu Dhabi's Centre for Behavioral Institutional Design, BX2025 promises a robust agenda. Keynote speeches, including one by Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, will delve into societal and policy dimensions. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan is slated to discuss climate action, while Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri will focus on policy applications of social norms.

Prominent figures such as Professor Cass Sunstein from Harvard Law School and David Halpern, President Emeritus of the UK Behavioral Insights Team, are among the expected attendees. The event not only underscores Abu Dhabi's role in pioneering global behavioral science but also aligns with the city's ongoing commitment to fostering sustainable development and innovative policy-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025