BX2025: Transforming Policies with Behavioral Science in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi gears up for the inaugural Behavioral Exchange (BX2025) conference in the MENA region, a significant event slated to bring together over 500 distinguished leaders and experts to explore the transformative impacts of behavioral science on policy and society. Scheduled for April 30th to May 1st, the conference enjoys the patronage of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Organized by the Behavioral Science Group, a unit within the UAE Government, in collaboration with the Behavioral Insights Team and NYU Abu Dhabi's Centre for Behavioral Institutional Design, BX2025 promises a robust agenda. Keynote speeches, including one by Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, will delve into societal and policy dimensions. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan is slated to discuss climate action, while Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri will focus on policy applications of social norms.

Prominent figures such as Professor Cass Sunstein from Harvard Law School and David Halpern, President Emeritus of the UK Behavioral Insights Team, are among the expected attendees. The event not only underscores Abu Dhabi's role in pioneering global behavioral science but also aligns with the city's ongoing commitment to fostering sustainable development and innovative policy-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)