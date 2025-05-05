Putin Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Backs India Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday expressed strong condemnation of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam during a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, affirming Russia's full support for India in its fight against terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

During their conversation, both leaders pledged to further enhance the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM Modi extended congratulations to President Putin on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him to India for the upcoming 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

The Russian Foreign Minister S V Lavrov also discussed the attack in a call with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging political and diplomatic solutions to India-Pakistan tensions. Following the attack, India, in a determined response, has taken significant measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, halting visa services, and banning trade.

