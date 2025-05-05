Left Menu

Putin Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Backs India Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in a conversation with Indian PM Narendra Modi, offering full support to India's anti-terrorism efforts. Both leaders discussed strengthening their strategic partnership. In response to the attack, India took stringent measures against Pakistan, including suspending trade and visa services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:30 IST
Putin Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Backs India Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions
PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo/ @narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday expressed strong condemnation of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam during a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, affirming Russia's full support for India in its fight against terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

During their conversation, both leaders pledged to further enhance the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM Modi extended congratulations to President Putin on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him to India for the upcoming 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

The Russian Foreign Minister S V Lavrov also discussed the attack in a call with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging political and diplomatic solutions to India-Pakistan tensions. Following the attack, India, in a determined response, has taken significant measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, halting visa services, and banning trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025