India's HDI Journey: Embracing Progress and Possibilities Through AI

India's Human Development Index sees a rise, reaching 130th place. With efforts in education, healthcare, and economic growth, the nation advances towards high human development. The 2025 HDR underscores AI's vital role, highlighting India's strategic focus on women-led development and sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:59 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
The United Nations Development Programme's 2025 Human Development Report showcases India's continued ascent on the Human Development Index, as the country climbs to the 130th position out of 193 countries. The report, entitled "A Matter of Choice: People and Possibilities in the Age of AI," emphasizes the influential role of artificial intelligence in shaping human progress, particularly for burgeoning economies like India.

Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative of UNDP India, commended India's strides, noting an improvement in rank from 133 in 2022 to 130 in 2023, owing to advancements in education and national income. India's impressive life expectancy growth serves as a testament to its recovery post-pandemic and its investments in long-term wellness, showcasing a focus on inclusive growth and development.

A notable highlight is the increase in India's Gross National Income per capita, which has surged over fourfold since 1990. Contributing factors include national health initiatives and socio-economic programmes that have reduced poverty and enhanced educational outcomes, even though further efforts are needed to elevate quality and learning standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

