Amid Rising Tensions, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Calls for Peace with India
Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari urges peace with India amidst rising tensions following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Addressing the National Assembly, Bhutto emphasizes Pakistan's fight for freedom, not conflict, despite recent diplomatic stand-offs and the halting of the Indus Waters Treaty.
Under mounting pressure, Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari attempted to de-escalate tensions with India by calling for peaceful dialogue, despite earlier aggressive rhetoric. Emphasizing Pakistan's longstanding commitment to freedom rather than conflict, Bhutto spoke candidly in front of the National Assembly.
In his address, Bilawal urged India to meet Pakistan with open hands and truth, underscoring the country's refusal to be subjugated. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aggressive stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, which has sharply heightened tensions between the two neighboring nations.
The situation remains precarious as India announced several diplomatic retaliations following the Pahalgam terror attack. Notably, the United Nations Security Council posed tough questions to Pakistan, discrediting the false flag narrative and recognizing the need for accountability, particularly over alleged involvement of proscribed organizations.
