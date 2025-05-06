Left Menu

Amid Rising Tensions, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Calls for Peace with India

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari urges peace with India amidst rising tensions following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Addressing the National Assembly, Bhutto emphasizes Pakistan's fight for freedom, not conflict, despite recent diplomatic stand-offs and the halting of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:14 IST
Amid Rising Tensions, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Calls for Peace with India
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (Image Credit: X/@NAofPakistan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Under mounting pressure, Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari attempted to de-escalate tensions with India by calling for peaceful dialogue, despite earlier aggressive rhetoric. Emphasizing Pakistan's longstanding commitment to freedom rather than conflict, Bhutto spoke candidly in front of the National Assembly.

In his address, Bilawal urged India to meet Pakistan with open hands and truth, underscoring the country's refusal to be subjugated. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aggressive stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, which has sharply heightened tensions between the two neighboring nations.

The situation remains precarious as India announced several diplomatic retaliations following the Pahalgam terror attack. Notably, the United Nations Security Council posed tough questions to Pakistan, discrediting the false flag narrative and recognizing the need for accountability, particularly over alleged involvement of proscribed organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025