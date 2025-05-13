Kanlaon Volcano Erupts in Central Philippines

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Kanlaon Volcano in the central Philippines sprang to life with an explosive display, according to officials.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that a moderately explosive eruption occurred at 2:55 am, sending an ash plume approximately three kilometers skyward from the summit crater.

Sitting among the country's 24 active volcanoes, Kanlaon Volcano has a storied history of eruptions, with the latest prior eruption recorded in April.

