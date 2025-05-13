Kanlaon Volcano Erupts in Central Philippines
The Kanlaon Volcano in the central Philippines erupted on Tuesday, sending an ash plume three kilometers high. The five-minute eruption adds to the volcano's history of activity, with the previous event occurring in April. The eruption was classified as moderately explosive.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 13:37 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
In the early hours of Tuesday, the Kanlaon Volcano in the central Philippines sprang to life with an explosive display, according to officials.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that a moderately explosive eruption occurred at 2:55 am, sending an ash plume approximately three kilometers skyward from the summit crater.
Sitting among the country's 24 active volcanoes, Kanlaon Volcano has a storied history of eruptions, with the latest prior eruption recorded in April.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Explosive Cinematic Treat: 'NTRNeel' Set for June 2026 Release
Explosive Incident Rocks Northern China: A Sobering Safety Alert
Tragic Explosion in Thessaloniki: Woman with Explosive Device Dies
Tragedy in Thessaloniki: Woman Killed by Explosive Intended for Bank
Waqf Act: CJI Khanna, who retires on May 13, says he does not want to reserve order on pleas challenging validity of law.