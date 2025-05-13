India Reasserts Bilateral Stance on Kashmir Amid US Mediation

On Monday, India firmly reiterated its stance that issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir must be addressed directly between India and Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesman, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized that the primary outstanding matter remains the vacation of territories in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaiswal noted that India's enduring national policy insists on bilateral engagement with Pakistan regarding Jammu and Kashmir, a position that remains unchanged. His comments came amid discussions of US involvement, specifically disavowing any mention of trade during talks on military tensions between the two countries.

The escalation in military tensions saw a pivotal turn when US President Donald Trump announced his administration's role in facilitating a ceasefire, averting a potential nuclear conflict. Trump's remarks highlighted the role of US officials and emphasized subsequent talks pivoting toward potential trade relations. India's decisive actions in Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam attack, were also a focus, underlining its commitment to counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)