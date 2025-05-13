Left Menu

India Reasserts Bilateral Stance on Kashmir Amid US Mediation

India restates its call for bilateral resolution with Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir issues. The country highlighted the need for Pakistan to vacate illegally occupied territories. Concurrently, US-mediated talks led to a ceasefire after tensions rose post-Operation Sindoor, with precision strikes on terror targets following the Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:39 IST
India Reasserts Bilateral Stance on Kashmir Amid US Mediation
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, India firmly reiterated its stance that issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir must be addressed directly between India and Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesman, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized that the primary outstanding matter remains the vacation of territories in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaiswal noted that India's enduring national policy insists on bilateral engagement with Pakistan regarding Jammu and Kashmir, a position that remains unchanged. His comments came amid discussions of US involvement, specifically disavowing any mention of trade during talks on military tensions between the two countries.

The escalation in military tensions saw a pivotal turn when US President Donald Trump announced his administration's role in facilitating a ceasefire, averting a potential nuclear conflict. Trump's remarks highlighted the role of US officials and emphasized subsequent talks pivoting toward potential trade relations. India's decisive actions in Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam attack, were also a focus, underlining its commitment to counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025