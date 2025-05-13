Left Menu

Dubai Pioneers Global Smart City Innovations with New IFZA Partnership

The International Free Zone Authority and Smart City Council have partnered to advance smart city innovations, leveraging Dubai's status as a leading economic hub. During the Smart Cities Summit North America 2025, this alliance fostered discussions on sustainability, connectivity, and new entrepreneurial opportunities, marking significant strides in Middle East urban development.

IFZA and Smart Cities Council announce partnership to expand smart city innovation across borders. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
In Dubai, a new strategic partnership has emerged between the Smart City Council (SCC) and the International Free Zone Authority (IFZA), aimed at spearheading innovation in urban development. This collaboration, unveiled at the Smart Cities Summit North America 2025 in San Francisco, seeks to mold inclusive, sustainable, and interconnected cities globally, beginning with an initial focus on Dubai.

Bringing together over 450 key figures from government, business, and academia, the summit underlined the intersection of public safety, artificial intelligence, and Middle Eastern technologies. IFZA played a pivotal role, advocating the transformational power of smart city initiatives and free economic zones. Holger Schlechter, CFO of IFZA, emphasized the broader vision that Dubai represents for future urban landscapes.

As part of this initiative, SCC and IFZA announced the establishment of two joint ventures: Smart Cities Council Middle East and Smart Cities Academy. These entities aim to cater to the Middle East's burgeoning demand for smart city technologies and education. Corey Gray, SCC President, highlighted the potential of this partnership to bridge Silicon Valley's innovations with Dubai's business landscape, offering a launchpad for global smart solutions.

Ranked fourth globally in the 2025 IMD Smart Cities Index, Dubai sets a benchmark for new urban projects. The city's infrastructure and initiatives, like Scale360, an open innovation platform by IFZA, align with its mission to support tech startups and facilitate business transformations across the region through collaborations with Plug and Play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

