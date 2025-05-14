Left Menu

Bangladesh Bans Awami League to Safeguard National Security

In a controversial move, Bangladesh has banned the Awami League, citing national security concerns. The decision, announced by the interim government's Press Secretary, aims to protect sovereignty and reform the electoral system. The ban has attracted concerns from India and the United States over democratic freedoms and fair elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:16 IST
Bangladesh Bans Awami League to Safeguard National Security
Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government (File Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has made a striking move by banning the Awami League, the nation's oldest and one of the most influential political parties, in the interest of national security. The announcement came late Tuesday from Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser, who attributed the decision to protect the sovereignty of the country.

Alam specified that the ban is crucial for maintaining national security and ensuring the safety of activists and witnesses from the International Crimes Tribunal. He further blamed the Awami League for undermining the nation's democratic system during its 15-year rule and reaffirmed the government's commitment to electoral reform.

The decision to ban the party has garnered international attention, with India expressing concerns over the implications for democratic freedoms. India's Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the need for fair elections, while the United States echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of democratic processes and legal transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025