Left Menu

IAEA Confirms No Nuclear Leak Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed no radiation leaks from Pakistan's nuclear sites days after India dismissed airstrike reports. This follows international concern over potential conflict, highlighted by U.S. diplomatic interventions preventing a nuclear confrontation. Recent Operation Sindoor by Indian forces was part of ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:34 IST
IAEA Confirms No Nuclear Leak Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Representative Image (Photo Credit: X/@iaeaorg). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that no radiation leaks or releases have occurred from nuclear facilities in Pakistan. This announcement comes after India dismissed claims of airstrikes hitting Pakistan's Kirana Hills, a site alleged to house a nuclear facility.

The IAEA's statement answered queries following rumors of nuclear leaks in Pakistan. Days earlier, Air Marshal AK Bharti denied Indian Armed Forces targeted Kirana Hills, highlighting that their focus was on retaliatory strikes and not strategic nuclear sites in the region.

Amidst tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump credited diplomatic efforts by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in preventing a nuclear escalation between India and Pakistan. Operation Sindoor, initiated by India in response to terrorist attacks, further escalated regional hostilities before a ceasefire agreement was reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025