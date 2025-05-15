IAEA Confirms No Nuclear Leak Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that no radiation leaks or releases have occurred from nuclear facilities in Pakistan. This announcement comes after India dismissed claims of airstrikes hitting Pakistan's Kirana Hills, a site alleged to house a nuclear facility.

The IAEA's statement answered queries following rumors of nuclear leaks in Pakistan. Days earlier, Air Marshal AK Bharti denied Indian Armed Forces targeted Kirana Hills, highlighting that their focus was on retaliatory strikes and not strategic nuclear sites in the region.

Amidst tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump credited diplomatic efforts by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in preventing a nuclear escalation between India and Pakistan. Operation Sindoor, initiated by India in response to terrorist attacks, further escalated regional hostilities before a ceasefire agreement was reached.

