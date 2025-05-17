Left Menu

UAE's Groundbreaking Coral Reef Initiatives: A Future for Marine Conservation

The UAE is advancing marine conservation through ambitious projects aimed at protecting and expanding coral reef ecosystems. These initiatives include cultivating millions of coral colonies, deploying eco-friendly reef structures, and a national reef mapping project, all designed to boost biodiversity and support marine life across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:26 IST
UAE's Groundbreaking Coral Reef Initiatives: A Future for Marine Conservation
Flag of UAE . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has launched a series of ambitious environmental initiatives to protect its crucial coral reef ecosystems, reinforcing its dedication to marine conservation. Coral reefs play a significant role in providing shelter, sustenance, and safety for marine life, supporting fish populations, protecting coastlines, and enhancing tourism and recreational opportunities.

Reflecting its commitment to nature-based solutions, the UAE recently unveiled a series of projects aimed at increasing ecological resilience and biodiversity. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has spearheaded the cultivation of over 4 million coral colonies in Abu Dhabi by 2030, spanning more than 900 hectares in what is touted as the world's largest effort of its kind.

The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi also announced the launch of the 'Abu Dhabi Coral Garden initiative,' the largest in the Middle East, which plans to introduce 40,000 eco-friendly reef structures across 1,200 square kilometers of marine habitats. Other emirates, including Sharjah and Dubai, are undertaking similar efforts. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is guiding coral restoration across the UAE, focusing on cultivating resilient species and a comprehensive national reef mapping initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025