Russian Drone Strike Escalates Tensions After Peace Talks
A Russian drone attack on a passenger bus in Sumy, Ukraine, killed nine people following peace talks between the two nations. The strike, labeled a war crime by Ukrainian authorities, heightened tensions despite ongoing diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire.
A deadly Russian drone strike on a passenger bus in Ukraine's Sumy region has resulted in nine fatalities and several injuries, as reported by Euro News. The attack transpired just hours after peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were held.
Footage on Telegram depicted the grim aftermath in Bilopillia city, a short distance from the Russian border, with identification efforts underway for victims, mostly elderly women. The injured, four of whom are in critical condition, have been hospitalized in Sumy.
The assault occurred despite recent peace talks in Turkiye, where discussions between Russian and Ukrainian officials centered on a possible prisoner swap and future dialogue topics. However, substantial political progress, such as a ceasefire, remains elusive, with Russia's delegation maintaining firm conditions.
