Left Menu

Russian Drone Strike Escalates Tensions After Peace Talks

A Russian drone attack on a passenger bus in Sumy, Ukraine, killed nine people following peace talks between the two nations. The strike, labeled a war crime by Ukrainian authorities, heightened tensions despite ongoing diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:23 IST
Russian Drone Strike Escalates Tensions After Peace Talks
A passenger bus after drone strike in Sumy (Image Credit: Telegram/UkraineNationalPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A deadly Russian drone strike on a passenger bus in Ukraine's Sumy region has resulted in nine fatalities and several injuries, as reported by Euro News. The attack transpired just hours after peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were held.

Footage on Telegram depicted the grim aftermath in Bilopillia city, a short distance from the Russian border, with identification efforts underway for victims, mostly elderly women. The injured, four of whom are in critical condition, have been hospitalized in Sumy.

The assault occurred despite recent peace talks in Turkiye, where discussions between Russian and Ukrainian officials centered on a possible prisoner swap and future dialogue topics. However, substantial political progress, such as a ceasefire, remains elusive, with Russia's delegation maintaining firm conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025