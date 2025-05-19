Left Menu

Baloch Yakjehti Committee Accuses Pakistan of Genocide Amid Rising Tensions

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) accuses Pakistan of perpetrating genocide against the Baloch people. It emphasizes a pattern of violence, enforced disappearances, and a campaign of misinformation. BYC commits to peaceful resistance against state-led violence, calling it 'genocide' disguised as counterterrorism, amid long-standing human rights abuses in Balochistan.

19-05-2025
Baloch Yakjehti Committee accuses Pakistan of genocide (Photo/ @BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has leveled damning accusations against the Pakistani state, claiming it is executing what BYC terms a "genocide" targeting the Baloch community. The committee cites decades of systemic violence, misinformation, and suppression directed at Balochistan's populace as evidence of these grave allegations.

BYC, in a recent statement on X, insists that Pakistan is attempting to erase the Baloch identity. The group highlights its role in peacefully protesting and raising awareness about the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan by pointing to a disturbing trend of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and labeling of victims as terrorists. Mass graves, like those uncovered in Tootak, are asserted by BYC as undeniable evidence contradicting state narratives.

The committee further accuses the Pakistani government of masking state-sponsored violence under the guise of counterterrorism efforts. Despite these serious accusations, BYC remains steadfast in its commitment to nonviolent resistance, organizing demonstrations and rallying support from affected families across the region. The movement is described as transforming collective grief into unwavering defiance against oppression, with a firm vow to pursue justice relentlessly despite state attempts to suppress their cause.

