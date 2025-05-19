Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Mastery in Drone Warfare

India demonstrated exceptional readiness in modern warfare by neutralizing drone threats during Operation Sindoor. Utilizing advanced technology and seamless military coordination, India effectively countered Pakistan's drone assaults, showcasing the strategic significance of drones in contemporary conflicts worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:32 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Mastery in Drone Warfare
Ivan D'Cunha, Director General of Army Air Defence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army showcased its exceptional preparedness for modern warfare, particularly focusing on neutralizing drone threats. In an interaction with ANI, Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, Director General of Army Air Defence, shared insights into how India's defence forces had anticipated and countered Pakistan's use of drones through extensive simulation exercises.

The Indian military implemented advanced strategies, such as intermittent radar emissions, to engage drone targets effectively within gun range. Extensive use of satellite surveillance and real-time intelligence helped the forces gather crucial information about enemy positions, while electronic warfare assets played a significant role in undermining Pakistan's command-and-control systems.

The Indian Air Force's Netra AEW&C aircraft successfully disrupted Pakistani radar operations, aiding in precise offensive strikes on key Pakistani airbases like Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan. The effectiveness of these operations was further enhanced by modern indigenous technologies, drone warfare tactics, and a politically calibrated approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025