Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Mastery in Drone Warfare
India demonstrated exceptional readiness in modern warfare by neutralizing drone threats during Operation Sindoor. Utilizing advanced technology and seamless military coordination, India effectively countered Pakistan's drone assaults, showcasing the strategic significance of drones in contemporary conflicts worldwide.
During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army showcased its exceptional preparedness for modern warfare, particularly focusing on neutralizing drone threats. In an interaction with ANI, Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, Director General of Army Air Defence, shared insights into how India's defence forces had anticipated and countered Pakistan's use of drones through extensive simulation exercises.
The Indian military implemented advanced strategies, such as intermittent radar emissions, to engage drone targets effectively within gun range. Extensive use of satellite surveillance and real-time intelligence helped the forces gather crucial information about enemy positions, while electronic warfare assets played a significant role in undermining Pakistan's command-and-control systems.
The Indian Air Force's Netra AEW&C aircraft successfully disrupted Pakistani radar operations, aiding in precise offensive strikes on key Pakistani airbases like Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan. The effectiveness of these operations was further enhanced by modern indigenous technologies, drone warfare tactics, and a politically calibrated approach.
