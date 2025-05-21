India Declares Pakistani Official Persona Non Grata Amid Diplomatic Strain

In a significant diplomatic move, India on Wednesday declared a Pakistani official stationed in New Delhi as persona non grata, compelling him to depart the country within 24 hours. The decision, attributed to the official's engagement in activities deemed inconsistent with his diplomatic status, was formalized through a statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The term 'persona non grata' is a formal denunciation wherein the host country expels a diplomat without the obligation to provide justification. The Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission received a demarche from the MEA, highlighting the seriousness of the situation and the need for Pakistani officials to adhere strictly to diplomatic norms.

This development emerges against a backdrop of heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent military response, Operation Sindoor, marking a sharp downturn in bilateral relations. The operation not only targeted multiple military sites across Pakistan but it also represented a broader strategy of asserting India's defense capability while striving to minimize civilian impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)