Tragic Shooting at Washington's Jewish Museum Claims Lives of Israeli Embassy Staff

In a grim incident on Wednesday night, two members of the Israeli Embassy staff were shot dead outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. This event, located near a prominent FBI office on F Street, has drawn a strong response from both US and Israeli officials, amplifying tensions in the region.

According to reports from CNN and CBS News, the tragic shooting unfolded at approximately 9:15 p.m. as the victims were leaving an event at the museum. Notably, the Israeli ambassador was not present during this incident. A suspect, reportedly caught yelling 'free Palestine' before the attack, is now in custody.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Israeli officials, including UN Ambassador Danny Danon, have condemned the attack as an anti-Semitic act of terrorism. Meanwhile, US Attorney General Pam Bondi and the acting US Attorney for DC, Jeanine Pirro, are on-site to oversee the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)