India Takes Global Stand Against Terrorism: All-Party Delegation Confronts Pakistan-Backed Threats

In a bid to consolidate international support against state-sponsored terrorism, an all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, has embarked on a global tour. Jha underscored the imminent threat posed by Pakistan-backed terrorism while engaging with diplomats from countries like Brazil, Australia, and Korea in Japan's capital, Tokyo.

The delegation, marking its presence in Tokyo from May 22 to 24, highlights India's suffering at the hands of cross-border terrorism, warning that no nation is immune. Sanjay Kumar Jha appealed for a unified global response, emphasizing that terrorism today afflicting India could potentially target any other country tomorrow.

Reaffirming India's robust stance, Jha noted Pakistan's financial and logistical support to terrorist activities. Echoing the Prime Minister's sentiments, he declared, "Enough is enough." The delegation, meeting with Japan's top leaders and think tanks, galvanizes support for India's zero-tolerance policy, stressing collective action against terrorism.

