EAM Jaishankar Emphasizes Military Resolution and Global Challenges Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar clarified that it was the two countries' militaries, not external intervention, that resolved the conflict. He emphasized that direct negotiation led to a ceasefire, challenging claims of U.S. intervention in the peace process.

In a discussion with Danish media outlet TV2, Jaishankar highlighted terrorism as a pressing global threat. He recounted a severe terrorist attack in April, which involved militants operating with state backing from a neighboring country, culminating in a brief but intense conflict that was settled militarily.

Jaishankar also addressed India's ongoing relations with Russia despite global tensions over Ukraine. He noted the Europe's continued energy purchases from Russia and underscored the widespread implications of the conflict, particularly its impact on global energy and food security. Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to various European countries.

