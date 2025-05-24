Bangladesh Unrest: A Call for Peace and Political Reform

Amid escalating unrest in Bangladesh, both domestic and regional voices are amplifying calls for peace and political change. Alongside Bangladeshi citizens, Nepalese medical students studying in the country have emphasized the urgent need for stability and a political shift.

As tensions rise, the situation is worsening, especially for minority communities, and critical development projects have stalled. Many are calling for a return to leadership under "JanaNetri" Sheikh Hasina, while also encouraging India's intervention. Medical students and residents have expressed concerns over rising costs and a lack of support, further fueling calls for political reform and peace.

The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, is under pressure as protests continue. The Bangladesh Army Chief, General Waqar-uz-Zaman, has advocated for parliamentary elections by December, stressing the need for an elected government to lead the country. The political landscape is complex, with different factions demanding varied reforms.