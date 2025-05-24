Left Menu

Renewed Momentum: India-Germany Strategic Partnership Enhanced

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Germany, emphasizing bilateral ties with meetings across the German political spectrum. The visit aimed to strengthen India-Germany strategic partnership amid new government formation, focusing on areas like defense, economy, and technology.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrapped up a significant visit to Germany, underscoring the emphasis placed on the bilateral relationship between the two nations. His trip came soon after the formation of the new German government, demonstrating the mutual priority both countries place on maintaining robust ties.

During the trip, Jaishankar met with key German leaders, including Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. These discussions covered a wide range of topics, from defense and digital technology to sustainable development and talent mobility. The meetings highlighted a shared commitment to tackling global challenges and fortifying strategic and economic collaboration.

This visit also included interactions with German parliamentarians and security advisors. It served to inject fresh vitality into the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, just as both countries celebrate its 25th anniversary, and highlighted commitments to deepening cooperation in critical sectors such as cybersecurity, green hydrogen, and trade. Germany remains a steadfast ally in advancing India-EU relations, particularly in negotiating a swift Free Trade Agreement conclusion.

