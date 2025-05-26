Left Menu

India's Firm Stance: No Compromise on Terrorism

Congress MP Manish Tewari, part of an all-party delegation in Doha, reaffirmed India's strong position against terrorism from its western neighbor, emphasizing India's rich cultural heritage and resolve to respond decisively to any threats. The delegation also engaged with Qatari leaders and the local academic community to promote regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:15 IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Manish Tewari, speaking from Doha as part of an all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule, strongly emphasized India's unwavering stance against terrorism. Highlighting India's civilizational values, Tewari warned that the nation would respond firmly to terror threats, particularly those originating from its western neighbor, Pakistan.

Emphasizing India's cultural and religious diversity, Tewari noted, "India, an ancient civilization, harbors a multicultural society that thrives in peace and pluralism but remains firm against terrorism." He dismissed any notion of Pakistan using nuclear blackmail to support terrorism, warning that India's response would be decisively retaliatory.

The delegation's meetings with Qatari officials, including Sheikha Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, were described as highly constructive. India's message was clear: as a civilization stretching back 5,000 years, it will stand firm against the proxy wars initiated by Pakistan. The Indian delegation also urged Qatar's support in condemning terrorism without differentiation.

