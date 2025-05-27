Left Menu

UK Meeting Highlights Alarming Human Rights Violations in Pakistan

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement and Baloch Advocacy and Studies Center convened in London to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions. The meeting emphasized unified efforts against state oppression and called for international attention to the crisis in these marginalized areas.

In a significant assembly held in London, the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and the Baloch Advocacy and Studies Center (BASC) came together to spotlight the grave human rights abuses unfolding in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions.

The assembly brought key UK-based representatives and activists from both organizations, who voiced urgent concerns over the deteriorating situation. They underscored the need for unified action against issues like state-sponsored violence and restrictions on free expression.

The coalition aims to document these abuses thoroughly and plans to release detailed reports to engage the international community. Additionally, they called for global awareness and intervention regarding the crises affecting the Baloch and Pashtun people.

