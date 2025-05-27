India's Diplomatic Push: Operation Sindoor Emphasizes Global Unity Against Terrorism

A delegation of Indian MPs, headed by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, is currently in Paris, stressing the temporary pause of Operation Sindoor while urging Pakistan to take clear steps towards ceasing support for terrorism. Prasad emphasized India's stance of never being the aggressor in conflicts but asserted its readiness to respond decisively to protect its sovereignty.

"We have made it crystal clear over the course of four open wars and numerous terrorist attacks that India has never been an aggressor. This time, we responded conclusively and powerfully, targeting terrorist camps and air force bases. Following our decisive action, Pakistan called for peace, but Operation Sindoor is merely paused," Prasad told reporters in the French capital. He further accused Pakistan's military of supporting terrorists and stressed the need for an end to cross-border terrorism.

As the all-party delegation engages with French leaders, think-tanks, and the Indian diaspora, they aim to convey a unified stance against terrorism. The visit includes meetings with the French Parliament, National Assembly, and Senate members, ensuring a cohesive dialogue on combating global terrorism threats.

The delegation condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 lives were lost, and highlighted India's response through the precise Operation Sindoor, aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. Emphasizing India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, Prasad insisted that the global community must unite against terrorism. According to Prasad, India conducted the precision strike only as a last resort.

During their European tour, which includes stops in the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark, the delegation seeks to reinforce India's stance against cross-border terrorism and brief international allies on its responses to the Pahalgam attack, which prompted the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7.

The delegation features members from different parties, including Daggubati Purandeswari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, M J Akbar, and Pankaj Saran. Their mission is to highlight Pakistan's role in supporting terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, while reinforcing India's commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)