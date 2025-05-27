Left Menu

India-Kuwait Strengthen Ties in Terrorism Fight, Highlights Pakistan's Misuse of Aid

BJP MP Baijayant Panda leads an all-party delegation to Kuwait, promoting a joint India-Kuwait initiative against terrorism. Panda criticizes Pakistan's misuse of aid from the IMF and other nations. The delegation’s message of increased scrutiny on Pakistan resonates well, with India's longstanding relationship with Kuwait commemorated in an exhibition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:54 IST
BJP MP Baijayant Panda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Baijayant Panda, led a cross-party delegation to Kuwait this week, emphasizing efforts through a joint working group between India and Kuwait to combat terrorism. He stated this collaboration enjoyed significant support and resonates well in strengthening bilateral ties.

Panda voiced criticism towards Pakistan, highlighting its misuse of international aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), United States, and Gulf countries, which he claimed was used to foster terrorism instead of development. The delegation's call to increase scrutiny on Pakistan, including a push for its inclusion on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, has gained notable attention.

The visit coincided with the 'Rihla-e-Dosti' exhibition, celebrating 250 years of India-Kuwait trade relations. Panda also addressed the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, underlining India's unanimous stand against terrorism. The delegation included prominent political figures from BJP, AIMIM, and other parties, further cementing the multicultural unity in tackling global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

