India Advocates Global Solidarity Against Terrorism on Asia Tour

A nine-member all-party Indian delegation, headed by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, is visiting Asian nations to promote a unified stance against terrorism. They urged countries to recognize Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism and received significant support, notably from Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:19 IST
BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
An all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, is making an assertive international push to rally countries against terrorism. With key participation from BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, the team has underscored combating terrorism as a universally accepted agenda in the nations they've visited, including Singapore, Japan, and Indonesia.

During the visits, Sarangi has consistently highlighted Pakistan's role in nurturing terrorist activities, asserting a growing consensus about its involvement. The delegation seeks to enhance India's diplomatic relations in East and Southeast Asia, advocating for a unified, decisive response to terrorism. Key meetings with Singapore's ministers have reinforced India's commitment to security and sovereignty.

Jha emphasized India's preparedness to counteract terrorist threats decisively, pledging severe repercussions against nuclear coercion. Documents evidencing Pakistani generals' funerals for terrorists have been shown to international counterparts. Japan has expressed strong support, backing India's stance and efforts in combatting global terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

