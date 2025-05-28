Strengthening Ties: India and Italy Forge Ahead with Strategic Partnership

Celebrating the strengthening ties between India and Italy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the upward trajectory in relations during Italy's National Day celebration in Delhi. He noted a renewed momentum in political dialogue, visits, and mutual interest, underscoring India's commitment to bolstering the strategic partnership with Italy.

Jaishankar emphasized the nations' shared maritime interests, particularly in regions like the Indo-Pacific. He praised Italy's involvement under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative for furthering cooperation and acknowledged Italy's support following the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing India's robust response to terror threats.

Economically, Jaishankar spotlighted the vital role of trade and cooperation, remarking on participation in the India-Italy Business Science and Tech Forum. Bilateral trade stands at USD 15 billion annually, and opportunities for collaboration in sectors like clean energy and shipbuilding promise future growth, he assured.